Champions Garstang's expectations remain sky high, says skipper Danny Gilbert

​The Riversiders won the Northern League title last year in a blaze of glory after a dream campaign which saw them finish 27 points clear of runners-up Blackpool.

It was the first time the former Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division side – who won promotion in 2017 – had claimed the Northern League title.

As the reigning champions, Gilbert – whose side face Chorley at Windsor Park this weekend – knows his team will be viewed as one of the division’s biggest scalps this season.

Garstang skipper Danny Gilbert sees no reason why his men can't defend their Northern League crown

And their hopes have not been helped by the fact that long-time Indian professional Punit Bisht has joined Lancashire League champions Darwen this summer.

And the club’s new professional Snehal Kauthankar – also from India – has yet to arrive in the country as he awaits the right documentation to play in the UK.

The club has also lost experienced opening batsman Michael Wellings, who has retired, while bowler Rizwan Patel has joined Fleetwood.

Wellings has been replaced Ashton Charles, who has joined from St Annes, and Waris Khan will hopefully fill the void left by Patel.

Despite the loss of those key individuals, Gilbert remains of the firm belief that his men have got what it takes to defend their crown.

"I would say our expectations are higher than last season,” said Gilbert. “The fact that we won the league last season and we will be viewed as one of the teams to beat this season is a good thing, it shows that we are a good side.

"We have lost three big players. Punit was a key player for us both on and off the pitch over the last few years.

"Michael felt like he had done what he needed to do by winning the league so decided to retire which I can understand. He also picked up a shoulder injury in the final game. Rizwan was our opening bowler and he has gone to the newly-promoted Fleetwood and I am sure he has his reasons.

"But the bulk of the team is still the same as it was last year.”