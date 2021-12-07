Arrest made after man suffers broken jaw during 'unprovoked' attack in Lancaster city centre

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was punched in the face outside the McDonalds in Cheapside at around 3.30am on Saturday, November 27.

The man was left with a broken jaw which required surgery following the attack.

Detectives released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify as part of their enquiries on Monday (December 6).

Today (December 7), officers confirmed a 21-year-old man from Lancashire had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

He remains in police custody.

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 480 of November 28.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

