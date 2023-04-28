​Ambitious Eccleston can be the surprise package in the Northern Premier League

​The newly-promoted villagers are yet to throw a ball or swing a bat in anger this summer after their match at Penrith on the opening day of the season was ruined by the weather.

Frustratingly, the forecast in central Lancashire does not look too promising this weekend with Eccleston due to welcome St Annes to Doctors Lane for their first home match of the summer.

When Eccleston supporters finally get to see some action, Foster believes they will be pleasantly surprised by what they will see.

Eccleston celebrate winning promotion from the Palace Shield last season

Many observers believe Michael Atkinson’s men will face a major battle to preserve their status at this level, especially as it is the first time they have ever competed at this level after winning promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield last year.

However, Foster is convinced that the depth of quality within the squad means they can more than compete against established, heavyweight town clubs such as Blackpool, Fleetwood, Leyland and Chorley.

"It’s mouthwatering the possibilities this season,” said Foster, who hails from the village and has returned to the club after spending 15 years as professional for various clubs in the North West and overseas. I have not played in the Northern League for 15 years so it’s really hard for me to gauge how good other teams are.

"At this early stage, you just don't know how well teams have strengthened and how good each club’s pro is going to be.

"I am confident we can do more than just survive and challenge some of those teams at the top in terms of giving them a good game.

"We are not under any illusions that it’s going to be hard, but we are not there to make the numbers up, we want to finish as high as we can. Training has been good. The intensity has been good, the standard has been good and everybody is just raring to get going”

Fixtures – Northern League: Eccleston v St Annes, Fleetwood v Garstang, Fulwood & Broughton v Penrith, Leyland v Kendal, Longridge v Blackpool, Netherfield v Chorley.