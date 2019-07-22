Cricket: Croston keep Palace Shield top two in sight

Croston kept up the pressure on the top two of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield with a comprehensive win over Great Eccleston.

They won by 10 wickets in the clash at Westhead Road, a result which kept them in third spot behind Lancaster and Morecambe, who both had victories.

After winning the toss, Croston chose to put Great Ecc in to bat and it proved a good decision as they bowled the visitors out for 101.

Sam Marsh took 5-40, Keith Marsh 3-25 and Jack Marsh 2-19.

Great Ecc’s top scorer was skipper Adam Green with 26 at the top of the order, while Joe Davies scored 23.

Croston’s opening pair knocked off the runs needed inside 30 overs.

Ian Dickinson’s 69 came off 92 balls and included 11 fours and a six, with Stephen Langton hitting 33 not out.

Tucked in behind Croston in fourth place are Eccleston, who won by eight wickets against Fylde at Doctors Lane.

Fylde elected first use of the wicket and were bowled out for 140, the bulk of the runs scored by openers Keith Moore (46) and Usama Abrar (43).

Nine of the wickets were taken by Thomas Wilkinson (5-42) and Stewart White (4-40).

Wilkinson then enjoyed a marvellous time with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 103 to push Eccleston to victory.

Lancaster continue to set the pace at the top, beating Penwortham by four wickets in their visit to Middleforth.

Penwortham were asked to bat first and were 162-8 in 40 overs, Martyn Brierley their top scorer with 65.

Brierley’s stay at the crease featured four sixes and seven fours.

Lancaster replied with 163-6 in 29 overs, some steady batting seeing them home.

Laurie Atkinson scored 44, while Nathan Whitehead and Kieran Moffat both hit 28.

Morecambe stay second after a 94-run win over New Longton at Chapel Lane.

Put in to bat, Morecambe amassed 255-7 in 45 overs.

Deno Baker was their top scorer with an unbeaten 75, sending 10 fours and a six to the boundary.

Skipper Ryan Pearson hit 43 and Graeme Cassidy 41.

In reply, New Longton were 161 all out in 39.1 overs.

Samuel Steeple scored 43 before trapped leg before by Tommy Clough, while Adam Gillibrand struck 34.

Clough posted figures of 6-33 in a 13-over spell.

Preston were beaten by three wickets in their clash with South Shore.

Batting first at Mad Nook, they were 111 all out, skipper Muhammad Nauman hitting an unbeaten 38.

For the home side, Mitch Bolus and Michael Hall both took three wickets.

South Shore replied with 114-7 to claim victory, Ryan Adderley hitting 23 not out.

Vernon Carus were 12-run winners against Standish at Factory Lane.