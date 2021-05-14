Carthy up to sixth in Giro d’Italia as Mader claims stage win

Carthy – riding for EF Education Nippo – improved his standing in the overall classification from ninth overnight to sixth overall following Thursday’s stage.

Hungarian Attila Valter leads the way overall in the Giro d’Italia, with Carthy just 38 seconds adrift of him.

Mader took the win for Bahrain-Victorious out of the breakaway, handing a huge morale boost to the team after their leader Mikel Landa crashed out 24 hours earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugh Carthy with Joe Dombrowski (right) who was unable to ride in stage six following his crash on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Valter took the maglia rosa off Alessandro De Marchi, butEgan Bernal made a statement of intent as the Ineos Grenadiers worked in the wind and rain to soften up rivals before the Colombian attacked on the final climb to take second just ahead of De Marchi’s Israel Start-Up Nation team-mate Dan Martin.

Only Remco Evenepoel and Giulio Ciccone could keep up, with the quartet putting seconds into Simon Yates, Carthy, and others, though they all took a step forward in the standings as De Marchi was distanced on the mountainous 160km stage from Grotte di Frasassi to San Giacomo above Ascoli Piceno.

Groupama-FDJ’s Valter, 22, started the day in the best young riders’ white jersey but had stated his intent to swap it for pink.

“It’s good to make jokes in the morning but to really believe it is another story,” he said. “I cannot be more surprised. I knew I had good climbing legs but I had to stick with the best climbers in the world. I could cry I’m so happy, it’s just incredible.”

The Hungarian now leads by 11 seconds from Evenepoel, with the Belgian able to stick with the main favourites so far in his first race back from the fractured pelvis suffered in Il Lombardia last year.

Bernal is a further five seconds back in third, with EF Education Nippo’s Carthy up to sixth, 38 seocnds down, Martin in ninth at 47 seconds and Team BikeExchange’s Yates in 10th a further two seconds back.

After Landa and Bernal’s team-mate Pavel Sivakov abandoned with broken bones on Wednesday night, Joe Dombrowski and Francois Bidard were also non-starters in the morning as the race continued to count the cost of the crash late on stage five.