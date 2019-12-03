Brownedge Blue are snooker league’s record breakers

In the Preston and District Snooker League First Division, Brownedge Blue played out of their skins at home to St Wilfrids ‘A’ with an incredible total points score of 665 making it an all-time league record.

Rob Dodd won 127-4, Leigh Robinson 120-10, Lee Cromie 126-1, Jake Robinson 121-4, Brian Mangan 88-33 and John Snape 83-31.

Seven-year-old Jack Wilding

This gave the home team a 7-0 win moving them up into third place in the league table on 48 points tied with St Gregory’s ‘A’ and Elite ‘C’.

Elite ‘A’ stay top of the tree after a 4-3 away win at St Gregory’s. Elite ‘C’ won 5-2 at home to Broughton ‘A’ with player of the night Steve Rowlings knocking in a 63 break.

Eccleston ‘A’ upset another of the Elite teams beating the ‘B’ side 6-1. Alan Warring compiled the best break of the night of 55.

In Division Two, St Anthony’s ‘B’ were in mean form again winning away to New Longton 7-0. Andy Brady gave the performance of the night, winning 115-23 with breaks of 42, 35 and 25.

All the teams in this division have now completed eight matches with St Anthony’s ‘B’ having won all eight for a points tally of 44, just three more than their closest rivals at this stage St Gregory’s ‘B’.

Lea Social are making good ground on 33 points after a home win, 6-1 against Lostock Cons ‘A’.

St Bernards, who are in third place on 35 points, managed to win at Euxton Institute 5-2.

Eccleston ‘B’ also managed to pick up an away win 5-2 at Bamber Bridge Cons.

Elite Red have climbed to the top of Division Three on 36 points following a 6-1 victory away to Broughton ‘B’.

They share top spot with Acregate ‘A’ who won 5-2 at St Gerards.

Third-placed Fulwood Blue also had an away win, 5-2 against Ashton BC ‘B’, Dave Jolly knocking in the break of the night of 39 for the home team.

St Anthony’s ‘A’ won their home clash against New Meadow St ‘B’ 4-3, Joe Mengella’s 79-18 win and a break of 32 was the best of the night for the home team.

Special mention must go to seven-year-old Jack Wilding who plays for the Elite Juniors team in the PDSL Division Four, and who won his first match of the season at Whittingham ‘A’.

The home team won on the night 4-3.

Elite ‘F’ kept up their 100% record with another 7-0 home win against Whittingham ‘B’.

Elite ‘D’ also had a home win, 5-2 to Ashton BC ‘A’.

Nets Bar won 5-2 at Lostock Cons ‘B’, moving themselves up into second position in the league table, tied with third-placed Fox Lane on 40 points.

Wilbraham 55th suffered a 5-2 home loss against Moor Park Eddies.