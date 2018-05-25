World champion boxer Robin Reid takes to the ring with young Daniel Edmondson

World champion boxer Robin Reid came to a Preston boxing club to help a city lad who has struggled with bullying.

The Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club set up the sessions after seeing viral footage of 12-year-old Daniel Edmonson apparently being bullied in Moor Park.

Sparring with Robin Reid.

Reid presented Dan with a brand new boxing kit including gloves, shorts, and a mouth guard as part of the work he is doing with educational group Safety Guide.

The former WBC super-middleweight champion said: “I got bullied as a kid myself so when I saw the video I had to get involved.

"We must put an end to bullying; the worst thing people can do is keep quiet.”

Daniel sparring with Robin Reid.

Reid saw the footage on Preston boxer and good friend Stuart Maddox’s Facebook page.

He said: "A little reward sometimes goes a long way. In this day and age we have kids taking their own lives over bullying."

Stuart Maddox: “I’m been good mates with Robin for a good few years now. He got bullied when he was a kid too which brought us together.

“When I was 16 I had posters of him on my wall; he was to me what David Beckham was to football fans.

Robin Reid with the team from Larches Boxing Gym.

“Robin saw what had happened to Dan so he rang me and said he is part of Safety Guide and was interested in meeting up.”

Stuart, 38, added: “I’m still about wowed by it all. I did this to help Dan out and for these guys to get involved, it’s great.

“He described me as his best make, which I have to say brought a tear to my eye. I’m hopig now we can make more of an impact on bullying and get more people involved in stopping it. It’s going on everywhere.”