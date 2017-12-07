Whiteside targets national success

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside goes gunning for national glory tonight.

The flyweight takes part in the GB Championships looking to round-off the year in style.

Whiteside, who is primed to appear in her first Commonwealth Games, in Australia, next year, is the overwhelming favourite to win gold at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield

“The GB Championships is the biggest national event we have and it will be good to box at home in front of family, friends and local supporters," said Whiteside, who is attached to JR Gym, in Strand Road, Preston.

"We compete all over the world and very rarely in the UK, so this is an event that the boxers in the GB Boxing squad look forward to.

“It is our last competition of the year so I want to make sure I finish on a high and set myself up well for 2018 which is going to be a really busy year for the female squad with the Commonwealth Games and both the European and world championships, where we can start to build-up ranking points that will help us on the road to Tokyo and the 2020 Olympics.”

The event, which begins at 7pm tonight, is being screened live on the BBC and online.