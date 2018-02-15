WATCH: George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr weigh in ahead of World Boxing Super Series semi-final clash

George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr came head-to-head for the final time as they weighed in ahead of their battle of Britain on Saturday night.

The super middleweight rivals meet at the Manchester Arena in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series for the WBA and IBO world titles.

George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr go head-to-head. Picture: World Boxing Super Series

Click above to watch video from the weigh in

Both men are fully confident they will come out on top and book their place in the final.

“I have been involved in big fights before and I’ve learned a lot along the way,” said WBA Super champion Groves (27-3, 20 KOs).

“This is a tremendous fight but it’s not my biggest fight to date.

“But I am in the form of my life, certainly I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in through my career. I’m fully prepared to go out there and retain my world title in style.”

“What motivates me is becoming the number one super middleweight in the world,” said Eubank Jnr (26-1, 20 KOs).

“This is my stage, my time, my opportunity to show everyone that everything I’ve been saying is real.

“I’ve been dreaming about fighting on a stage like this since I was 14 years old.

"Two of the best super middleweights in the world are putting it all on the line and I will be victorious on Saturday night. That’s my motivation.”