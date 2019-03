Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald defeated Anthony Fowler on points at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday night

Scott Fitzgerald can now look forward to a shot at Ted Cheeseman for the super welterweight British title in the future, although has not ruled out a rematch with Anthony Fowler.

