Tyson Fury to face Sefer Seferi on return to action on June 9 in Manchester

Tyson Fury’s opponent for his long-awaited comeback has been confirmed.

Morecambe’s former unified world heavyweight champion will end his more than two-and-a-half year absence from the ring against Sefer Seferi at the Manchester Arena on June 9.

Albania's Seferi, a career cruiserweight, holds a record of 23 wins from 24 fights with 21 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

His sole career loss came against WBA regular champion Manuel Charr when he was outpointed over 10 rounds.

"I can't wait to get in there and prove that I'm a better fighter than I've ever been," said Fury.

"I'm coming into the prime of my career now and I've never felt better. I'm fitter, stronger and faster than the Fury of 2015.

"We're just three weeks away from what is going to be a huge night for the city of Manchester.

“I'm promising the fans a special performance to thank them for their loyal support."

Seferi heads into battle as a huge underdog but is determined to give Fury a tough night on his return to action.

"This is going to be a hard fight for Fury," said the 39-year-old.

"I'm very disciplined and always ready to take on everyone and anyone.

“Two-and-a-half years out of the ring is a long time and nobody knows if he is still the same fighter that dethroned Wladimir Klitschko.

“I am going to seize this opportunity with both hands."

Promoter Frank Warren said: "He needs comeback fights in order to shake off the ring rust after such a lengthy absence and I am sure the fans will once again enjoy the ride back to the top.

"Seferi is no push over, he's gone the distance with a world-class fighter in Manuel Charr.

“He has spent the majority of his career at cruiserweight but so had Tony Bellew and David Haye before stepping up to the heavyweight division."