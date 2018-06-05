Success for Preston’s MTK gym at Lord Lonsdale Box Cup

Preston’s MTK Amateur boxing gym enjoyed success at the prestigious Lord Lonsdale Amateur Box Cup over the weekend.

Four youngsters from Johnney Roye’s set-up at Oyston Mill on Strand Road picked up medals in Penrith against some of the best competition the UK has to offer.

Archie Tuffey, Jaylan Roye and Kaden Ballantine all won gold while there was also a silver medal for Taylor Price.

The four-day event, which finished on Sunday, went ahead after consent was given by the current Lord Lonsdale for youngsters aged between 10 and 18 to compete in the grounds of the Lowther Estate.

In a bid to make it one of the most prestigious box cups around, this year’s champions are invited to return next year to defend their titles. Organisers wanted to highlight that the prestigious professional Lord Lonsdale belt, or British Championship, was set up in Cumbria back in 1909.

MTK Amateur’s latest success comes hot on the heels of another one of their young talents Amalie Garcia, winning bronze at the European Schoolgirl Championships in Bulgaria last week.

On the professional front, Roye’s next MTK Manchester show at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium on July 27 is taking shape.

Former world title challenger Jimmy Kelly Jnr is the latest name to be added to a bill that will be headlined by the return to the ring of popular Liverpool heavyweight David Price.

Preston’s Damian Chambers is also in action, the cruiserweight first set for his fifth professional fight at the same venue on June 16.

The former Larches and Sarvick amateur has raced to 4-0 as a professional with his last two victories coming by way of first-round knockout.