Scott Fitzgerald v Anthony Fowler date, venue, TV channel, fight card, odds, ticket information and all you need to know ahead of the big fight

Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald meets Anthony Fowler in the biggest fight of his career in March.

The pair have gone from Commonwealth Games gold medallists and GB team-mates to bitter domestic rivals in recent months.

Scott Fitzgerald, right, meets Anthony Fowler in Liverpool on March 30. Picture: Getty Images

Find out all you need to know ahead of the big fight below.

When is the fight?

The eagerly-anticipated super-welterweight clash will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30.

What is on the line?

Scott Fitzgerald is unbeaten in 11 professional fights

Plenty of pride and bragging rights, the pair having both won gold in Glasgow in 2014 before the relations between the former GB Boxing team-mates turned sour in recent months. The man who comes out on top is also slated to move straight into another big fight as they will take on the winner of British champion Ted Cheeseman’s fight with European champion Sergio Garcia on February 2.

What channel is it on?

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and streaming service DAZN in the US.

Who else is on the card?

Anthony Fowler will be the home favourite on the night. Picture: Getty Images

The Matchroom Boxing card in Liverpool is headlined by home favourite and former world champion Liam Smith’s meeting with Sam Eggington at super-welterweight. Elsewhere Joe Hughes and Robbie Davies Jnr meet for the European and British super-lightweight titles and Liverpudlian heavyweight David Price is in action.

How do I buy tickets?

They can be purchased from Fitzgerald directly by contacting ScottFitz91 on Twitter and Instagram. Tickets are priced £40, £60, £100 and £200.

Who is the favourite?

Fowler 1/7

Fitzgerald 4/1

Draw 25/1