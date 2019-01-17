Scott Fitzgerald's long-awaited crunch domestic grudge match with Anthony Fowler confirmed

Scott Fitzgerald’s big domestic showdown with Anthony Fowler has been confirmed.

Preston’s Commonwealth Games champion will take on his fellow Glasgow 2014 gold medallist at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, March 30.

The super-welterweight pair have been building up to a major domestic clash for some time with the trash talk being ramped up on social media in recent weeks.

Both Fitzgerald, 11-0, and Fowler, 9-0, will put their unbeaten professional records on the line in what is a crunch clash in the 154lb division.

The bout will act as a British title eliminator with the winner set to fight current champion Ted Cheeseman later in the year, the Bermondsey fighter looking to add the European title to his collection when he faces Spaniard Sergio Garcia on February 2.

That night at the O2 Arena will also see Fitzgerald have a low key warm-up fight to prepare for Fowler having not fought since breaking his finger during his final-round knockout win over Craig Morris in Birmingham at the start of September.

Anthony Fowler, far left, and Fitzgerald, second from right, have been going back and forth on social media in recent weeks. Picture: Getty Images

The 27-year-old is currently working towards that date with dad Dave at Larches and Savick ABC at the start of what he hopes will be a breakthrough 2019.

The Matchroom Boxing card in Liverpool at the end of March will be headlined by former world champion Liam Smith’s clash with Sam Eggington and will be live on Sky Sports.