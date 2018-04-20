Scott Fitzgerald ready for action on Amir Khan undercard in Liverpool

Scott Fitzgerald hit the scales on Friday ahead of his 10th professional fight on a big night of boxing in Liverpool.

The unbeaten Preston super welterweight will take on Laszlo Fazekas over eight rounds on the undercard of Amir Khan’s return to action against Phil Lo Greco on Saturday.

Preston's Scott Fitzgerald poses for the cameras after weighing in on Friday. Picture: Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom Boxing

Fitzgerald weighed in at 11st 4lbs 8oz with his Hungarian opponent tipping the scales slightly heavier at 11st 5lbs 5oz.

The city’s Commonwealth Games gold medalist from 2014 has picked up nine straight wins since turning professional, seven of them coming by way of knockout.

His fight at the Liverpool Arena is pencilled in to be fourth on the bill, meaning it will not be part of the live Sky Sports broadcast of the event.

The card gets underway at 4.30pm.