Scott Fitzgerald factfile: Commonwealth Games champion's rise towards top of professional boxing
Scott Fitzgerald has enjoyed a decorated amateur and professional career.
But now he faces the fight of his life as he looks to overcome his struggles with mental health.Born: December 13, 1991
Height: 1.78m
School: Our Lady's High School, Preston
2013: Won the National ABA title at the age of 21
2014: Won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow
2015: Turns professional, signing a deal with Eddie Hearn' s Matchroom Boxing promotions company
2018: Defeats Craig Morris with a late knockout to protect his unbeaten record in the pro ranks
2019: Beats former GB team-mate and fellow Commonwealth Games champion Anthony Fowler on points in Liverpool
2019: Overcomes Ted Cheeseman on points to win the British super-welterweight title in Newcastle.
2020: Relinquishes his British title and has his boxing licence suspended due to personal issues and problems.
2020: Pleads guilty to a breach of the peace and was bound over for 12 months
2021: Makes a return to the ring in May, beating Frenchman Gregory Trenel via stoppage
