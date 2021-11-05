Scott Fitzgerald factfile: Commonwealth Games champion's rise towards top of professional boxing

Scott Fitzgerald has enjoyed a decorated amateur and professional career.

By Craig Salmon
Friday, 5th November 2021, 12:08 pm

But now he faces the fight of his life as he looks to overcome his struggles with mental health.Born: December 13, 1991

Height: 1.78m

School: Our Lady's High School, Preston

Scott Fitzgerald

2013: Won the National ABA title at the age of 21

2014: Won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow

2015: Turns professional, signing a deal with Eddie Hearn' s Matchroom Boxing promotions company

2018: Defeats Craig Morris with a late knockout to protect his unbeaten record in the pro ranks

2019: Beats former GB team-mate and fellow Commonwealth Games champion Anthony Fowler on points in Liverpool

2019: Overcomes Ted Cheeseman on points to win the British super-welterweight title in Newcastle.

2020: Relinquishes his British title and has his boxing licence suspended due to personal issues and problems.

2020: Pleads guilty to a breach of the peace and was bound over for 12 months

2021: Makes a return to the ring in May, beating Frenchman Gregory Trenel via stoppage

