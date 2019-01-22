Scott Fitzgerald believes being the less fancied man will work in his favour when he faces domestic boxing rival Anthony Fowler in March

Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald is happy to play the role of underdog ahead of his domestic blockbuster clash with Anthony Fowler.

The 27-year-old super welterweight will take on the Liverpudlian in his own back yard at the Liverpool Arena on March 30.

The bout – which has captured the imagination of fight fans up and down the country – is likely to be an eliminator to face British title holder Ted Cheeseman later in the year.

Although Fitzgerald (right) is a former Commonwealth Games champion and unbeaten as a professional in 11 fights, the smart money is being placed on Fowler to prevail.

The Merseysider, who is the cousin of former legendary Liverpool and England striker Robbie, impressed on his last outing knocking out Jose Carlos Paz within a round last month.

That was in stark contrast to Fitzgerald’s previous fight when he laboured against Craig Morris in Birmingham before finding a knockout punch in the final round.

The ex-National ABA champion is happy to play the outsider, believing the professional game is yet to see him at his true best.

“I am going into the fight as the underdog and I can understand why based on our performances,” said Fitzgerald, who will prepare for the contest with a warm-up fight at the London Arena a week on Saturday .

“But I just don’t feel like I am the underdog. I 100% feel like I am going to win the fight.

“I know a good few lads who are lumping on it so they will be taking the bookies for a ride. He promotes himself well. He’s been on TV and has been banging people out. He has done really well as an amateur and I am the underdog, but I’m happy to be the underdog.

“It’s better to be the underdog than being expected to win I think.

“I will show people what I can do.”

The pair do have history – they were both team-mates for Great Britain as amateurs and indeed Fowler won Commonwealth gold a few minutes after Fitzgerald at the weight above in Glasgow.

They have sparred together on several occasions and once met in the ring as juniors – Fowler winning on that occasion.

“We fought when we were 16 I think and he beat me,” said Fitzgerald. “I was nowhere near his level at that time. He’d had about 60 fights and it was my 20th. I wasn’t ready for it.

“Then we have been on Team GB together. I have sparred against him enough. You can’t take too much out of sparring, but I am confident that I can beat him and beat him easily.”