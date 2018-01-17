Reece MacMillan's next fight confirmed as he looks to kick on towards titles in 2018

Reece MacMillan’s ring return has been confirmed.

The Morecambe boxing prospect will take part in his seventh professional contest at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Friday, March 2.

Reece MacMillan with trainer John Donaghy.

Having amassed a 5-1 record, the 22-year-old will be looking to kick on towards title contention in 2018.

“He’s back in the gym and really getting his head down,” said Preston-based trainer John Donaghy.

“We want to try and make a bit of a breakthrough this year.

“In two or three fights we’ll start looking at him fighting for titles.

“These lads have got to test themselves now against fighters with similar records.

“It’s going to get to the stage soon where we need to crack on.”

MacMillan’s March opponent is yet to be confirmed with a packed Black Flash Promotions show headlined by Dale Coyne and Matty Ryan’s clash for the Central Area middleweight title.

“It’s a really good show,” said Donaghy.

“Dale Coyne and Matty Ryan should be some scrap and there are lots of other top prospects.”

For tickets contact John on 07775 728559 or Reece on 07469 924248.