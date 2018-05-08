Reece MacMillan hoping to catch the eye on major Channel 5 show

Reece MacMillan is hoping to catch the eye on a major televised bill on Saturday.

The Morecambe super lightweight takes on Michael Mooney over four rounds on the undercard of Sam Sexton’s clash with Hughie Fury at the Premier Suite at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium.

It’s a big undercard slot for the former Skerton ABC man who is hoping to build towards a title shot in 2018.

MacMillan knows it will be no easy night’s work this weekend though as he bids to improve his 5-1 record against a durable fighter who has shared the ring with some of the country’s top prospects in his 58 professional contests.

“He’s a tough journeyman and that’s what I like,” said the 22-year-old, trained by John Donaghy in Preston.

“I’m looking forward to getting in there and having a war with him!

“I’ve been training hard and I can’t wait.

“This is a great opportunity for me to fight on a big show and I’m going to take my chance.”

MacMillan is continuing to rebuild after the only defeat of his career back in September.

The crowd-pleaser jumped up in class at short notice to take on former English champion Adam Little on the major World Boxing Super Series show at the Liverpool Arena.

It gave MacMillan some major exposure early in his career but the task proved too much on the night as he was stopped in the fourth round by the experienced Kirkham puncher.

“I had a few fights fall through and just wanted to get in there and fight,” he said.

“I ended up taking a fight I maybe shouldn’t have done.

“I took a fight at two days’ notice against a fighter with lots more experience, but I just wanted to fight.

“I’m a fighter and I think I can beat anyone, but you need to take fights at the right time in your career.

“That came a bit too early for me and I would love a rematch when I have a few more rounds under my belt.”

MacMillan bounced back with a points win over Kristian Laight and is looking to move up the ranks in the next few months.

The main action from the card will be live on Channel 5.