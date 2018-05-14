Reece MacMillan eyes up title fight after victory on big Bolton TV card

Reece MacMillan could be in line for his first title fight after picking up his sixth professional win in Bolton on Saturday night.

The Morecambe super lightweight got the better of an action-packed four-round contest with Innocent Anyanwu at the Macron Stadium.

Reece MacMillan, right, with trainer John Donaghy and opponent Innocent Anyanwu

The two fighters went toe-to-toe on the undercard of Hughie Fury’s British heavyweight title win against Sam Sexton with the former Skerton ABC youngster getting the nod 40-37 on referee Phil Edwards’ card.

Now the 22-year-old, 6-1, is hoping to keep busy with a title contest possible for later in the year.

“I think we’re looking at September and a British Challenge belt fight against Lee Connelly,” said trainer John Donaghy.

“We’d like to get out in between that if possible and just keep Reece busy.

“The busier he is the better fighter he’ll be

“It’s been stop-start and it feels like we’re starting again with him all the time.

“He’s 6-1 now and if we could get towards double figures by the end of the year that would be great.

“We’re just learning, learning, learning all the time.

“We’ve learnt a lot over the last few weeks, both as a trainer and a fighter.”

Donaghy is seeing plenty of progress from his prospect and was largely happy with his display against Anyanwu.

“We’d been working on straight shots and not wasting any hooks and stuff and he reverted a little back to old habits,” said the cornerman.

“He was in with a tough guy with 15 knockouts out of 25 wins.

“He got the win, I just wanted him to be a little bit tighter.

“He’s only young, he’s 22 and he’s getting there. It’s a long process and that’s why fights like this are good.

“He’s got to learn and you’ve got to get a natural engine and not struggle with nervous energy.”

MacMillan was pleased with his victory well aware that his tendency to get more involved that he should is something that needs work in the weeks and months to come.

“It was a good fight,” he said.

“I could have made it easier for myself but I can’t help but get involved in a war.

“I left my hands down and admired my work a bit too much rather than landing the shots and getting back out.

“I wasted a few shots too when I shouldn’t have.

“But it was a great stage to be on and it was great to get the win.

“It was a good experience. He’s boxed all over the world. I really want to keep busy now.”