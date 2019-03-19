Preston's Scott Fitzgerald now has title incentive in domestic grudge match with Anthony Fowler

Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald will get the chance to win his first professional title when he takes on Anthony Fowler in their domestic grudge match at the end of the month.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallists in Glasgow back in 2014 meet in a highly-anticipated super-welterweight showdown at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30.

Scott Fitzgerald, right, and Anthony Fowler meet on March 30 in Liverpool

With bragging rights already on the line, the fighters will now compete for the WBA International title and a top-15 ranking with the governing body.

“I’m really happy there’s a decent title on the line,” said Fitzgerald, 12-0 as a professional.

“It’s another big motivation for me.

“I feel like the fittest man on the planet and the most focused man on the planet.

“I can’t wait to get my hands on him and put some hurt on him.

“I feel like the fight will go exactly as I want it to go. I can do it any way I want to.

“Up until a few weeks ago I’d only ever thought about winning the British title and nothing else but now I believe I can become a world champion.

"I’ll get the British title in the summer and then go for the European belt by the end of the year.”

Liverpudlian Fowler will have a home advantage and is confident of extending his perfect 9-0 professional record into double figures.

"I am a level above Scott, I know that for a fact," said the 28-year-old.

"I always have been. As soon as I was an amateur I was better than Scott and under my trainer Dave Coldwell I have just gone to the next level again.

“I will be ready, 11st on the dot. I'll be fully prepared and whatever Scott does I've got an answer for.

“I am just a bigger, better, stronger fighter. I’ll finish him in five.

“It’s just over a week until the talking stops and the fists do the talking.”