Preston's Commonwealth Games champion boxer Lisa Whiteside to turn professional

Preston’s Commonwealth Games champion boxer Lisa Whiteside has confirmed she is turning professional.

The 33-year-old flyweight, who won gold on the Gold Coast in April 2018, had been widely expected to enter the paid ranks after a glittering amateur career.

“The feeling you get when you hear the best news ever,” said the Chorley-born fighter on Instagram on Monday.

“I have had my pro licence GRANTED with the British Boxing Board of Control.

“It’s been a long, horrible wait but I’m so excited words cannot express how I feel!

“Exciting fight news to follow. Watch this space!”

Whiteside, trained by Mick Day at Johnney Roye’s MTK Manchester gym, left the GB Boxing set-up in October having picked up an impressive international medal haul.

She joined the national programme in 2012 having previously competed for England at featherweight where she had won a silver medal at the 2011 European Championships in Holland and bronze at the 2012 world championships in China.

She went on to win flyweight silver at the 2014 world championships in South Korea, narrowly losing the final on a split decision.

A serious head injury sustained in an accident outside of the ring in April 2015 threatened her career, but Whiteside returned to win a bronze medal at the 2016 European Championships in Bulgaria.

Her career highpoint came in Australia last year where she defeated Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul in the flyweight final.

Whiteside’s entry into the professional ranks could set up a big fight with long-time amateur rival Nicola Adams.