Preston puncher Damian Chambers back in action in Manchester in March

A Preston boxing prospect will be back in action on a big show in Manchester.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Damian Chambers is part of MTK Global’s card at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre on Friday, March 15.

Damian Chambers on his way to victory over Elvis Dube. Picture: Chris Roberts for MTK Global

The former Larches and Savick ABC man is 6-0 as a professional with three of his victories coming by way of first-round knockout.

The 30-year-old, based in Dukinfield and trained by Matthew Hatton, will be looking to move towards title contention in 2019.

His last outing saw him comfortably outpoint durable veteran Elvis Dube at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester in November.

MTK’s show is in part put together by Preston trainer, manager and promoter Johnney Roye.

MTK Manchester's Johnney Roye

Barrow’s Liam Conroy and Mike McGoldrick, who train at Roye’s MTK Manchester gym which moved to Lostock Hall from Oyston Mill at the end of last year, are also in action on the packed March 15 bill.

It could be a big year for Conroy who has been lined up by the British Boxing Board of Control to take on Rio Olympics bronze medallist and rising star Joshua Buatsi for the British light-heavyweight title.

The rest of the card includes some of the North West’s top talent including Ben Sheedy, Macaulay McGowan, Ryan Briscoe, Sahir Iqbal, Chris Brown and Ryan Briscoe.

“There’s nothing quite like grass-roots boxing,” said MTK Global CEO Bob Yalen.

“The company enjoyed putting on some excellent fights in Manchester last year and now we’re back looking to provide the fans with what they want once again.”

The headline fight is set to be announced soon.

All the action will be streamed live on YouTube channel iFL TV.

Elsewhere, Kirkham’s Adam Little is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring on March 2 at the University of Bolton Stadium. The former English welterweight champion, 18-2, hasn’t fought since September 2017 due to a British Boxing Board of Control issue with his medical.

The Jennings Gym fighter, who trains in Coppull with Michael and Dave Jennings, is now cleared to fight however and is in full training ahead of a return at the home of Bolton Wanderers.

The Kieran Farrell Promotions card will also feature Morecambe prospect Reece MacMillan who takes on Lee Connelly over eight rounds for a Challenge Belt as he looks to start 2019 on a high.