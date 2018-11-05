Preston puncher Damian Chambers aims to continue knockout streak in Manchester

Damian Chambers is planning to put the disappointment of having his last fight cancelled behind him when he returns to the ring on Friday night.

The big-punching Preston cruiserweight heads into action at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse having won his last three fights by first-round knockout.

Pro fight number six for the unbeaten 29-year-old was due to place at the end of September only for the show at the Wythenshawe Forum to be pulled.

He hasn’t had to wait long though and is looking to make another statement on the MTK Manchester show put together by Preston’s Johnney Roye.

“I was really gutted about the fight being cancelled,” said Chambers, 5-0 as a pro.

“But I just had to get straight back at it.

“I stayed fit, there’s no point in letting things slip if I had another fight coming.

“It is what it is, it’s not always going to go your way.”

Friday night will see Chambers, based in Dukinfield, continue his progression by moving up to six rounds for the first time when he takes on durable veteran Elvis Dube.

“He’s been there and done it,” said the Matthew Hatton-trained former Larches and Savick ABC man.

“He doesn’t like to go on the back foot and doesn’t get knocked out so it should be a good test for me.

“He’s not got the best record but I’m more than ready.

“If I get the full six rounds I’ll be happy to be honest because it’s something ticked off.

“If I see an opening though I’m going to take it and knock him out.

“I’m not going to go looking for it but if I see I’ve hurt him I’m not going to stop.”

Chambers’ training has included sparring former British champion Bob Ajisafe and Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury, who turns professional later this month.

“The camp’s gone really well,” said Chambers.

“We’ve more of less carried on from the previous camp when the fight got cancelled.

“It’s been good and I’m feeling really fit. I’ve had some good sparring, including with Tommy Fury, Tyson’s little brother.

“He’s a good mover, I think he’ll go really far.

“Obviously he’s still got a lot to learn but so have I.”

Friday night’s show is live on YouTube channel iFL TV