Preston fighter Scott Fitzgerald will warm-up for his domestic showdown with Anthony Fowler by facing Filip Rzadek this weekend

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald will face Poland's Filip Rzadek this weekend as he steps up preparations for his forthcoming domestic showdown with Anthony Fowler.

The 27-year-old has not been in the ring since beating Craig Morris in September at the Birmingham Arena.

He broke his finger while delivering the knockout blow in the final round of that particular bout and was eager to shed the ring rust before his clash with Fowler, which will take place at the Liverpool Arena on March 30.

At 41, Rzadek is 14 years Fitzgerald's junior and has won just two of his 13 professional bouts.

The contest will take place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman's super welterweight European title fight against Sergio Garcia.

Cheeseman is a potential opponent of Fitzgerald in the future.