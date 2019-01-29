Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald wants to take on and beat the best

Scott Fitzgerald would rather get in the ring with the best boxing has to offer – and lose – than spend any more of his career wasting time.

The 27-year-old Preston fighter takes on former GB team-mate and fierce domestic rival Anthony Fowler in a couple of months’ time in what will easily be his biggest bout to date.

There is a lot on the line when the pair meet on March 30 at the Liverpool Arena in a super welterweight contest.

Both are former Commonwealth Games champions and are currently unbeaten since turning professional.

They have both been touted for several years as possible future world champions, so defeat would be a serious – if not fatal – blow for either man going forward.

Fitzgerald – who has a warm-up fight against Poland’s Filip Rzadek this weekend at the O2 Arena, in London – is not afraid to take on the challenge of facing Fowler.

“I am not one bit scared of losing,” said Fitzgerald, who is training for the fight at his boyhood gym Larches and Savick.

“I don’t want to mess around trying to avoid losses. I would rather be in real fights and take 10 losses in a row. That wouldn’t bother me one bit.

“I want to find out about myself .

“If I can’t beat Fowler then I’m not as good as I think I am.

“But I don’t think it’s make or break for either of us.

“Whoever takes the loss can then see what they can do next. I wouldn’t say it’s the end of it.

“But all I am thinking about is winning – I don’t see any other options for me.

“I will make sure I will be in the best possible condition so that I can put in the best possible performance.

“I have got just under 10 weeks to I face Fowler and I will make sure I won’t waste a single day.”