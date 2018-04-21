Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald beats Laszlo Fazekas on Amir Khan undercard

Scott Fitzgerald made it a perfect 10 with a unanimous points victory over Hungary's Laszlo Fazekas at the Liverpool Arena on Saturday night

The 26-year-old light-middleweight, fighting on the undercard of the Amir Khan and Phil Lo Greco bill, improved his record to 10-0 in the pro ranks with a dominant performance.

He put his opponent down in the third round before going on to enjoy a comfortable win over the eight-round contest.

It looked like Fitzgerald was set to earn a stoppage victory when Fazekas knelt down on the canvas after being hit by a brutal left-hander to the body.

The Hungarian, an experienced campaigner with more than 60 bouts to his name, rose back to his feet on the count of nine and despite a barrage of shots from Fitzgerald managed to make it to the bell.

After that it was a case of survival for Fazekas and Fitzgerald declared himself pleased with his night's work.

Scott Fitzgerald catches his opponent with a left hook

"It's eight rounds in the bank,"said Fitzgerald. "He was a tough man - I battered him in every round and dominated. I am happy with the performance.

"My jab worked well and the body shots. I felt him wince a few times and obviously put him down in the third.

"I didn't think he was going to get up from that.

"But he knew what he was doing in there and it was a good learning experience for me."

Scott Fitzgerald celebrates his unanimous victory over Laszlo Fazekas

Fitzgerald is now looking forward to stepping up a level and is hopeful of fighting for a title in his next contest.

"I am ready for a proper fight. I don't know who my next fight will be against, it's not down to me but I am ready to take anybody on."