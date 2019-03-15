Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside primed for blockbuster Nicola Adams clash with a date in the summer pencilled in

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside believes a blockbuster encounter with long-time rival Nicola Adams is almost certain to happen this year.

The Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medal winner is still to make her professional debut after tuning over in January.

However, plans are in place to set up a showdown with the two-time Olympic champion – which could potentially happen as early as this summer.

Whiteside is hopeful of announcing details of her first pro bout shortly. The 33-year-old looked set to appear on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr and James DeGale bout last month in London, but unfortunately no deal could be made.

“I am hoping to announce my first pro bout in the next week,” said Whiteside, who is trained by Mick Day at MTK Manchester, which has a gym in Lostock Hall.

“Then hopefully I will get the chance to face Nicola Adams later on this year.”

Whiteside and Adams – who were team-mates on Team GB as amateurs – have never met inside the ring but it would be one of the biggest fights women’s boxing has seen – certainly in this country.

Meanwhile, Whiteside reckons boxing fans are in for a real treat later this month when fellow Prestonian Scott Fitzgerald takes on Liverpudlian Anthony Fowler.

The ex-World Championship silver medal winner knows both boxers very well.

She trained alongside Fitzgerald at Larches and Savick ABC in her early amateur career and then when both won places on the GB squad.

Whiteside also got to know Fowler while with the national set-up and she has predicted a thrilling contest.

“It’s going to be a good fight isn’t it?

“You have got two top lads,” said Whiteside, who has got ringside seats for the encounter on March 30 at the Liverpool Arena

“Both are Commonwealth Games champions and both are undefeated in pro game.

“I’ve got tickets for the fight and I’m really excited to watch it.

“I know them both really well – Scott, I have grown up and trained with him. He’s obviously from Preston.

“Fowler I know from Team GB – they were both Team GB team-mates.

“I wish them both the best and may the best man win on the night.

“It’s going to be an absolutely top fight.”

Whiteside believes both have a bright future ahead of them no matter who wins on the night.

“Can they both reach the very top in the sport? Yes definitely,” she said.

“They are both very, very talented and very strong. They have got good attributes and so let’s see who can win on the night.”