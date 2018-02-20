New trainer for Chorley star Jack

Chorley boxer Jack Catterall has switched trainers

The current British super lightweight champion will work under former European and British light middleweight champion Jamie Moore.

The Salford-based trainer has enjoyed success since hanging up his own boxing gloves in 2010.

He is currently working with ex-two weight world champion Carl Frampton and has also recently acquired the likes of Martin Murray and Rocky Fielding.

Catterall (24), who won the British title in October last year when he defeated reigning champion Tyrone Nurse in Leeds, said: “Jamie has bags of experience and I’m confident I can continue to grow and progress as a fighter under his guidance.”

Moore said: “Jack's a grounded, level-headed lad with bags of talent. Our aim is to get him those big fights.”

Catterall's next outing is next month when he is due to appear at the Guild Hall in Preston on March 31