National joy for boxing brothers

Two boxing brothers have emulated their elder sibling by winning national titles.

Morecambe’s Leighton and Nelson Birchall were crowned champions at the National Schoolboy Championships in Grantham on Saturday.

Their older brother William won the title back in 2015 and he was there to cheer on the two youngsters as they made it a hat-trick of national titles for the family.

Eleven-year-old Leighton defeated West Ham’s Harry Penny via split decision in the 29kg category and Nelson overcame Sam Varey, of Trowbridge ABC, by unanimous decision.

Proud mum Kelly said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have three national champions in the family.”

The duo will now compete in Hull Box Cup this weekend. If you would like to sponsor the boxing brothers, then please contact Kelly on 07909 573242

