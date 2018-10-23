Morecambe prospect Reece MacMillan to return in Wigan in December

Morecambe boxing prospect Reece MacMillan will return to the ring before the year is out.

The 7-1 super lightweight will be back in action at the DW Stadium in Wigan on December 1 against an opponent to be confirmed.

The former Skerton ABC man will be looking to finish the year on a high before kicking on towards titles in 2019.

“We want to keep Reece active but he can’t take his eye of the ball,” said manager Kieran Farrell.

“Next year we’ll be looking to put the foot on the gas and get Reece involved in his first title fight.

“Steady progression is the key but nevertheless he will be boxing for titles 2019 at some point.”

MacMillan continued his recent progress with a points victory over durable veteran Ibrar Riyaz last time out in Bolton at the end of September.

The 22-year-old has one knockout on his record with his only defeat coming when he stepped up at late notice against former English champion Adam Little in September 2016.

For tickets priced £100, £70 or £35 call MacMillan on 07469 924248, Farrell on 07907 056211 or the Morecambe man’s trainer John Donaghy on 07775 728559.