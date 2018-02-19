Lowe wants rematch with champ after judges call a draw

Isaac Lowe insists he beat Ryan Walsh at the weekend and now wants a rematch with the British champion.

But the judges could not separate the pair after 12 rounds of back and forth action, Marcus McDonnell scoring it 115-114 for Lowe,

Steve Gray 116-114 for Walsh, while Michael Alexander had it dead level at 115-115.

“I think I won the fight by a couple of rounds,” said the unbeaten 24-year-old, who was bidding to become Lancaster and Morecambe’s first professional British champion.

“I stuck to my boxing pretty well and then in the later rounds I matched him at his own game.

“I stood toe-to-toe with him for three rounds and I thought I was winning the exchanges.

“Yes he might have been catching the one or two power shots but I was catching in flurries. I had to grind out those last three rounds to make sure we won it and I thought I’d done it.

“Maybe a couple of rounds in the middle where I slacked off cost me the fight.

“You can look at it from all different angles but I thought I did more than enough to win the fight. It won’t knock me down, I’ll keep my chin up and I want to keep moving on and want the rematch ASAP.”

Norfolk’s Walsh, who at 31 was taking part in his sixth British title fight, admitted post-fight that Lowe had won his respect.

“I spoke to Ryan and he said he’s up for the rematch,” the Morecambe fighter said. “Obviously it has to be a televised show because it’s a big fight and we both want paying sensibly for it.”