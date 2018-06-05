Levi takes national boxing crown in Grantham

Young Levi Barnes is the toast of Preston after becoming a national boxing champion.

The 13-year-old fighter did his home town proud when he defeated Tom Baker in 44.5kg weight category in Grantham last week.

A three-time North West champion, Barnes – who lives in Ingol – emerged victorious after winning the contest by virtue of a split decision.

He is now set to represent his country in a international meeting in Dublin later this month.

Proud mum Jackie said: “He did really well. He won by a split decision but it really should have been unanimous.”

Barnes first started kickboxing at the age of eight and attended JR Gym, in Strand Road, Preston.

He then focused entirely on boxing at the age of 10 and has since moved to Sharpstyle ABC, in Blackpool, where he is trained by Andy Abrol.

His dream is to fight at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games when he is older before turning professional.

“He’s very committed and trains every day,” his mum added.