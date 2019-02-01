Late change of opponent for Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald as he is paired with Hungarian Radoslav Mitev at the O2 Arena

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald has had a late change of opponent for his 12th professional outing at the O2 Arena on Saturday evening.

The super-welterweight ace with take on Hungary's Radoslav Mitev, who has stepped in to replace Filip Rzadek of Poland.

Mitev is the 27-years-old - the same age as Fitzgerald - and has had 59 bouts, winning 12 of them and drawing two.

The fight is scheduled third on the undercard of Ted Cheeseman's European super-welterweight contest against Sergio Garcia. The show starts at 5-45pm.

Fitzgerald is a huge favourite to improve his record to 12-0 and then he will turn his attentions to a huge domestic clash against Anthony Fowler in Liverpool on March 30.

At the weigh-in, the Larches and Savick ABC fighter tipped the scalesat 11st 5lbs 9oz, exactly three pound heavier than the Hungarian.