Jennings Gym hoping for first national amateur champion

Boxing twins suffered mixed fortunes in the semi-finals of the National Schoolboy Championships on Saturday.

Jennings Gym pair Naz and Haaris Brown, 13, were both in action at the Doncaster Dome having progressed to the final four in the country.

Naz lost out to Jack Shortell of Burmantofts ABC in Leeds in the 29.5kg class but brother Haaris, 32.5kg, made it through to the decider with a semi-final win.

He will now take on Brian O’Donnell of Ealing’s Powerday Hooks ABC in the final in Grantham this Saturday.

From Wigan, the siblings train in Coppull with Michael and Dave Jennings who also look after professionals including Blackpool’s British cruiserweight champion Matty Askin, Preston’s top prospect Scott Fitzgerald and Chorley’s rising star Mark Jeffers.

“People focus on the professional stuff sometimes but this is a big deal for us,” said Dave.

“Haaris could be the gym’s first national champion.

“We’ve been close before, we took a lad to the semi-finals last year and had to pull him out due to illness.

“Now this might be our time.

“These lads take it very seriously, they are in with us four nights a week and we’re regularly at other clubs for sparring.”

Jennings Gym’s thriving amateur set-up will be sending 15 boxers to the Lord Lonsdale Cup in Penrith at the end of the month.

The event from May 31 will be held over three days in the grounds of Lowther Castle with boxers aged between 10 and 18 attending from all over the UK and Europe.