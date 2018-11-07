Jack Catterall believes he deserves shot at Maurice Hooker-Alex Saucedo winner

Chorley star Jack Catterall believes he has earned his crack at a world title.

The unbeaten 25-year-old is a former British super-lightweight champion and his WBO Intercontinental title means he has a high world ranking with the governing body.

Victory over British rival Ohara Davies last time out saw Catterall close further on world honours, the WBO’s champion Maurice Hooker defending his title against Alex Saucedo in Oklahoma City on November 16.

“I’ve never turned down a fight,” said ‘El Gato’, 23-0 with 12 knockouts.

“Every single domestic fight my promoter Frank Warren has offered me, I’ve accepted.

“I’ve boxed every opponent I’ve been asked to domestically so now I want to fight on the international scene, whether that’s Hooker or Saucedo.

“I’m only 25 and I’m still improving.

“I know I’ve got lots of ground to cover but I believe I’ve earned my shot at this world title and it’ll take the right fight against the right opponent for me to really express myself.”

Catterall was an interested observer ringside back in June when Hooker won the title by defeating home favourite Terry Flanagan at the Manchester Arena.

“When I watched Hooker fight Flanagan I thought he was alright but there’s no area I thought he excelled in,” said the Jamie Moore-trained fighter.

“I believe my skills outweigh his skills.

“He doesn’t look the strongest or fastest at the weight.

“I’m sure Hooker might say something similar about me but with the momentum I’ve got and the fighters I train with, I learn all the time and the better the opponent, the better you’ll see me fight.”