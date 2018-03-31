Jack Catterall already right at home with new trainer Jamie Moore

Jack Catterall says he instantly clicked with new trainer Jamie Moore ahead of the pair’s first fight together on Saturday night.

Chorley’s British super lightweight champion ended his stint with Haroon Headley by taking the Lord Lonsdale belt from Tyrone Nurse last October.

The unbeaten southpaw has now linked up with Moore at the VIP gym in Astley, near Leigh, the former British light middleweight champion also having Northern Irish star Carl Frampton and world title challenger Martin Murray in an impressive stable.

“When I started training with Haroon, it was like a trial thing,” said Catterall, who fights over six rounds at Preston Guild Hall on Saturday night.

“We’d both left Lee Beard and it was the easiest thing for me to do at the time.

“We had three good nights together but it was time for a fresh start.

“It was quite an easy decision to link up with Jamie.

“It wasn’t that far from where I live and after speaking to my management team, they organised for me to go down there and trial a few days and it felt right straight away.

“Everything clicked. I stayed in the gym and things progressed.

“Jamie was happy training me and likewise I was enjoying myself.

“I feel like I’m in a good place.”

Moore’s gym is moving from one big fight to another at the moment, Liverpool’s Rocky Fielding also closing in on a world title shot.

“The gym’s blown up and I’m over the moon for Jamie,” Catterall said.

“A couple of years ago I think it was just Tommy Coyle in the gym and then all of a sudden you’ve got the three Irish fighters, Martin Murray and Rocky Fielding.

“The gym is bouncing. Everyone’s got big fights.

“It means there’s more motivation for everyone to keep pushing each other and keep working hard.”