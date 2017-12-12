Isaac Lowe's British title fight with Ryan Walsh lands on George Groves-Chris Eubank Jnr card

Isaac Lowe’s chance to win the British featherweight title will come on one of the biggest boxing shows of 2018.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth champion will challenge Ryan Walsh for the prestigious Lord Lonsdale belt on the undercard of George Groves’ clash with Chris Eubank Jnr.

The super-middleweight rivals will meet in a World Boxing Super Series semi-final at the Manchester Arena on February 17 with the WBA and IBO world titles on the line.

Tickets sold out in just seven minutes meaning the biggest fight of Lowe’s career thus far will come in front of a packed house and a major TV audience - the card being broadcast live on ITV Box Office.

Lowe, 14-0-2, is no stranger to the Manchester Arena having fought there three times, including beating Marco McCullough for the Commonwealth strap back in February 2016.

“I'm so pleased to be boxing again in Manchester in front of all my own fans,” said the 23-year-old, trained in Doncaster by Jimmy Harrington.

“I cannot wait to finally prove myself on this platform and make a massive statement.

“The fans better get their popcorn ready, because this has the potential to be fight of the year.”

The more experienced Walsh, 31, will be making the fourth defence of his title but says this is more than just about his British crown.

Lowe has been the British Boxing Board of Control’s mandatory challenger for several months with the pair going back and forth on social media ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

Isaac Lowe, left, and Ryan Walsh will meet on the undercard of George Groves' clash with Chris Eubank Jnr.

“This is personal between me and Lowe,” said Norfolk’s Walsh, 22-2-1.

“I'm going to make him pay for every stupid thing he has tweeted.

“Lowe is a good, young, talented and hungry fighter but he seems to be a very angry person.

“If you tweet up, be prepared to get beat up. And that's what I'm going to do.

“I'm going to beat him up and teach him a life lesson.

“This is such a great platform for me to showcase my skills,”

“The Ali Trophy semi-final with Groves and Eubank is a mega fight, and I'm so happy that I am a part of this massive occasion.”

The World Boxing Super Series began in September 2017 with two eight-man tournaments in the super-middleweight and cruiserweight divisions.

The elimination competitions have been credited with putting together some mouth-watering match-ups, the meeting between Groves and Eubank Jnr in a British superfight chief amongst them.

The finals are pencilled in for May with the winners will receiving the Muhammad Ali Trophy.