Isaac Lowe getting big-fight feel with countdown on to British title chance

Isaac Lowe is getting the big-fight feel less than three weeks out from his big British title chance.

Morecambe’s unbeaten former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion faces Lord Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh on the undercard of George Groves and Chris Eubank Jnr’s clash at the sold-out Manchester Arena on February 17.

Isaac Lowe in training with Jimmy Harrington in Doncaster.

“Things are going well in training,” the 24-year-old said.

“I’m just starting to get that vibe, that energy where you realise the fight is getting close.

“I’m getting excited for it. The big show, the big occasion, it’s all starting to sink in now.

“I’m fighting in front of 22,000 as the chief support in Manchester.

“It’s going to be bouncing and it’s going to give me that lift and kick that I need on fight night and I really can’t wait for it.”

Lowe is no stranger to big nights in Manchester, having fought their three times in the past, including stopping Marco McCullough to win the Commonwealth strap back in February 2016.

He has also challenged European champion Dennis Ceylan in front of a hostile Danish crowd.

“I’m believe you have to think big,” said Lowe.

“I’ve always said the bigger stage the better I will be.

“I think I’ve proved that jumping from English to Commonwealth to European level.

“A lot of young kids would have frozen in Denmark but I went over there with that crowd and dealt with it with ease.

“Manchester is like a second home to me.”