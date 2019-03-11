Isaac Lowe believes dream of fighting at Morecambe FC's Globe Arena is closer than ever

Isaac Lowe believes the possibility of him headlining a show at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena is more likely than ever.

The town’s unbeaten boxing champion is a big Shrimps fan and has long harboured ambitions of fighting at the club’s Westgate stadium.

The current WBC International featherweight champion returned to action with a routine points win over Brayan Mairena at the Brentwood Centre in Essex on Saturday night.

Now 17-0-3 as a professional, the 24-year-old is targeting a big 2019 as he tries to position himself for a shot at world honours.

“I’m really trying to get that fight at the Globe Arena,” Lowe said.

“I think it’s more realistic than ever.

Ben Davison watches on from the corner during Isaac Lowe's latest win. Picture: Scott Rawsthorne for MTK Global

“I’ve had meetings there before and it’s just about getting a few things done, I’ve spoken to my management at MTK Global about it.

“Let’s do it. I think I could defend my WBC belt there and there are fighters around Lancaster and Morecambe who could be on the card.”

Lowe will also likely feature on the undercard of good friend and training partner Tyson Fury’s next fight, which is set to be in America after signing his mega-money deal with Top Rank and ESPN.

Whether it is Morecambe or Manhattan, the former Commonwealth Champion is determined to keep busy this year.

“We’ll see when Tyson’s fight gets announced and that’s looking like May or June,” he said.

“But if it gets on the later side I’ll be out before then defending my WBC belt, or whatever can be found for me.

“I’ll keep chasing European champion Kiko Martinez and try and get that fight. “I’d take that fight in a heartbeat but I’d fight anyone – I’m sick of saying it.

“If the belt or the money isn’t right then people won’t fight me because of the risk and reward involved.

“It shouldn’t be as hard to make fights now though because I’ve got something people want in the WBC belt.

“I know if I go down the WBC route and keep winning then I’ll get a world title shot, maybe even this year.”

Lowe’s outing in Essex saw him cruise through six rounds against Nicaraguan Mairena, a man who has gone the distance with world title challenger Kid Galahad among others.

“It was good to get back in the ring and shake off the cobwebs,” said the Ben Davison-trained fighter.

“I felt strong, it was good run-out and I enjoyed it.

“He was a tough kid but in the first round I nearly had him out of there.

“I think that was biggest mistake I made.

“Ben was happy with my performance, I was just a bit over-keen to get him out of there.

“But it shows my power is really coming. Every time I caught him I wobbled him.”