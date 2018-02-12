Former trainer's pride as Isaac Lowe looks to make more Lancaster and Morecambe boxing history

Isaac Lowe’s long-time trainer couldn’t be prouder of his former charge as he bids to make more Lancaster and Morecambe boxing history on Saturday night.

Bob Howard coached the Westgate Warrior from being a young amateur at Lancaster Boys' Club through to the first few fights of his professional career.

Bob Howard puts Isaac Lowe through his paces at Coastal ABC in Morecambe.

He has seen the 24-year-old develop as man and boy and has backed him to beat Ryan Walsh on the George Groves-Chris Eubank Jnr undercard on Saturday night.

Winning another featherweight title on the big Manchester Arena bill would see Lowe become the first British professional boxing champion born in the district.

“I’ll be extremely proud,” said Howard, who usually assists trainer Jimmy Harrington on fight night but has a prior family commitment.

“He’s like another family member really.

Bob Howard, left, with Isaac Lowe.

“He was only a little lad when he first came to the gym and I trained him with Tony Hodgson another coach at the Boys’ Club.

“He’s always had a massive heart. He’d spar anybody, any size, any age.

“He’s always wanted to be a champion and I think his time is coming and he’ll get there.

“There’s a lot of young kids inspired by him and pushing him on.

“It would be fantastic for boxing round here.

“No-one from this district has won a British title and I’m sure he’ll come back home with that belt and celebrate.”

Howard is under no illusions though and knows Lowe will be in for a tough night against a champion who at 31, has far more experience under his belt.

“It’s a fight Isaac has wanted for a long time,” he said.

“He wants to be in the big fights and he’s got his chance.

“It’s a very hard fight, he’s a good champion. He’s very well schooled and a great fighter but I think Isaac’s got the tools to beat him.

“He’s got a great engine. He’s proved in his last few fights that as the fight goes on he seems to get better.

“I’ve always said that when you see him in the big fights and he’s got to bite down on his gum shield and has to dig in he’s very tenacious and won’t give up.

“I see it maybe going to points or being a late stoppage for Isaac.

“Walsh will be a hard man to beat on the night but Isaac will be an even harder man to beat.

“He’s well up for this fight and has trained hard.”