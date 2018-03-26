Chorley star Jack Catterall relishing rare outing close to home in Preston

Jack Catterall is looking forward to putting on a show for local fight fans on Saturday night.

Chorley’s rising star is in action at Preston Guild Hall in what is a rare fight close to home for the unbeaten British super lightweight champion.

The 19-0 southpaw takes on Nathan Hardy over six rounds on the BoxNation-televised MTK Manchester show knowing bigger nights are on the horizon.

“The last couple of fights have been further afield,” said Catterall, ranked number four in the world by the World Boxing Organisation.

“It will be good to have plenty of local support from people who maybe can’t make fights that are in Leeds, Manchester or Liverpool.

“It feels good. Preston is only 10 miles from where I live.

“I’ve only ever boxed at the Guild Hall when I was an amateur and 14-years-old.

“I’ve never boxed this locally really, only the Macron Stadium at Bolton.

“I’ve just been sorting out the last few tickets and I’ve got some brilliant support locally which I’m really grateful for.

“A lot of people will be turning out to watch me.”

Should Catterall see off Hardy as expected then he is slated to fight at Leeds United’s Elland Road on the Lee Selby-Josh Warrington undercard on May 19.

There’s no chance of this six-round contest being taken lightly though.

“I’m fully focused on Saturday,” Catterall said.

“I know I’ve got to put on a dominant display on Saturday night before I can start thinking about Elland Road.

“I have been confirmed to fight on May 19 and that will be the one after.

“Earlier on in the year I was planning on going straight into more big fights.

“It felt like a little step back but you can’t take your eye off the job.

“Every fight for me is like a world title fight because of what is to come after it.

“I’m fully focused and I’ve prepared hard for this fight.

“I’m looking to put on a good performance because I know down the line there are bigger fights to come.”

This weekend’s 20th professional fight will be his first under new trainer Jamie Moore, who also looks after Northern Irish star Carl Frampton and middleweight world title challenger Martin Murray amongst others.

Catterall is pleased with how things are going after leaving Haroon Headley, their three-fight stint ending with the British title triumph over Tyrone Nurse in October.

“It’ll just be about settling in and seeing what it’s like with Jamie in the corner,” said Catterall, whose training is now based at the VIP gym in Astley, near Leigh.

“We’ve been working on a few little things.

“I don’t expect to be a totally different fighter but I’ve been practicing stuff that I know down the line will come into play.

“I’m looking forward to progressing under Jamie.

“I’ve had some good notice for this fight and have been training hard so I’ll be more that ready come Saturday night.”