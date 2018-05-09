Chorley’s Jack Catterall handed French test at Elland Road

Jack Catterall’s opponent has been confirmed for his undercard slot on the big world title bill at Leeds United’s Elland Road.

Chorley’s rising star will defend his WBO Intercontinental super lightweight title against France’s Mohamed Kani on Saturday, May 19.

Jack Catterall celebrates victory in Preston last time out with his new training team including Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis

The stadium show is headlined by Welshman Lee Selby defending his IBF World featherweight title against home favourite Josh Warrington.

Catterall moved to 20-0 last time out by stopping Kevin McCauley in a little over two minutes in his first fight under new trainer Jamie Moore at Preston’s Guild Hall in March.

Now he faces a tougher test, knowing victory would take him a step closer to facing the winner of Terry Flanagan and Maurice Hooker’s clash for the vacant WBO World title at the Manchester Arena on June 9, the night Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring.

“I want to be involved in big fights and I’m within touching distance of them,” said Catterall, who recently vacated his British title to concentrate on world honours.

“I need to stay switched on and focused for the task at hand.

“Mohamed has got a decent record and I won’t be overlooking him.

“The Intercontinental belt gives me a strong ranking with the WBO and puts me in line to face the winner of Flanagan against Hooker.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved in the 140lbs division and I’m determined to prove that I’m the best out there.”

Kani has only lost one of his 15 professional contests with all of his 14 wins coming by decision. It will be his first fight in the UK having previously campaigned in France and Monaco.

The undercard at Elland Road also features one of Catterall’s domestic rivals Ohara Davies, the controversial Hackney fighter taking on another Frenchman in Christopher Sebire.

Elsewhere, double Olympic champion Nicola Adams is in action on home soil.