Boxing champ Tyson Fury and wife Paris welcome new baby into the world

Boxing champ Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have announced the birth of their fifth child.

The British heavyweight boxing star's wife gave birth to a baby boy yesterday – and the couple were quick to share their joy via social media.

The newest addition to Tyson Fury's family

Announcing the tot’s arrival on Instagram, Paris wrote: “Our new edition. A baby boy born this morning at 7:30. 3 weeks early but perfect in every way.

"We all doing well. Here together with @gypsyking101 happy and healthy thank god.”

Gypsy King is the boxer’s nickname in the ring.

The baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, was pictured lying next to his own personalised towel and bib featuring an embroidered "F".

Tyson Fury grew up in the North West in a traveller family, and spent a large part of his childhood in sites in Morecambe and Heysham.

