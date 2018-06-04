Boxer Stuart Maddox teams up with campaigners Safety Guide to bring anti-bullying sessions to Preston's schools

A top city boxer is teaming up with campaigners to offer Preston’s schoolchildren anti-bullying sessions after a video of a city youngster apparently being bullied went viral.

Last month a video of 12-year-old Daniel Edmondson went viral on Facebook, with footage showing the Corpus Christi Catholic High School student being pushed in the face by another youngster while in Moor Park. The video was viewed more than 20,000 times.

Daniel Edmondson sparring with former world champion Robin Reid.

On the back of this, Preston boxer Stuart Maddox took Dan under his wing through sparring sessions to help him regain his confidence.

Now, north west educational group Safety Guide and Stuart want to offer Dan’s school and others in the city question and answer support sessions alongside former super-middleweight champion boxer Robin Reid.

Matthew Ralphs from Safety Guide said: “Child safeguarding is really important.

“Giving kids a little confidence can go a long way.”

Preston boxer Stuart Maddox has teamed up with Safety Guides Matthew Ralphs.

Stuart Maddox said: “Dan’s still getting threats but we want to get into schools to give talks to everyone about the damage bullying causes.”

The cause is close to both Stuart and Robin’s hearts, with both boxers being bullied as children before finding support and motivation in the gym and boxing world.

Matthew added: “Stu’s a great role model and we want to build on this to help the kids out.

“They prove that you can overcome bullying and go on to lead a bright and successful future.”

Robin took to the ring with Daniel at Larches and Savick Boxing Club last month, inset, where he presented him with gloves and shorts as part of his work with Safety Guide.

Corpus Cristi head teacher David Hubbard said: We take very seriously any occurrence of either bullying or unkindness. We have strong and highly effective systems in place to ensure that bullying or unkindness is stopped whenever such behaviour is reported to us.

"As part of our anti-bullying strategy all pupils have access to an online app called ‘TootToot’ which allows them to report any concerns they may have about bullying or unkindness towards themselves or others; our CPSHE programme includes lessons focused on raising awareness of the impact of bullying behaviour and how to respond to it, including cyber-bullying and being safe online; and we routinely speak to pupils in assembly about bullying and unkindness and our expectations of how we expect our pupils to behave towards each other."

Mr Hubbard added: "We have no tolerance whatsoever of behaviour that involves any version of bullying or unkind behaviour and when pupils do report such behaviour, the report is always logged and our response to it is tracked to ensure that the issues have been completely resolved."