Big-punching Preston prospect Damian Chambers makes fast start to pro career

Damian Chambers is a man in a hurry after making a fast start to life as a professional.

The Preston cruiserweight raced to 4-0 in his first five months in the paid ranks after making his debut back in October.

His most recent outing saw him pick up a second straight first-round knockout on his maiden outing in his hometown at the Guild Hall at the end of March.

Having only made the switch from amateur to pro shortly before his 29th birthday, former Larches and Savick ABC man Chambers now has two more fights pencilled in.

Both come at Bolton’s Macron Stadium, first on June 16, and then on July 27 in a show promoted by Preston’s Johnney Roye and headlined by Liverpool heavyweight David Price.

“I’m just taking it step-by-step,” said the Tameside-based puncher, trained and managed by Matthew Hatton.

“As long as I can keep racking these wins up I want to go for titles pretty early.

“I don’t want to hang around really, my age is a big factor. After 10 or 11 fights if I get offered a title fight then I’m going to take it without a doubt.

“Then it would just be a case of working my way up through the titles.”

Having had his first six amateur fights with Larches and Savick, a new relationship saw Chambers move to Tameside about five years ago with him now residing in Dukinfield.

He still trains from time-to-time with former gym mates and Preston fighters Scott Fitzgerald, Mick Hall, Adam Simpson and Ben Swarbrick, the move to the Greater Manchester area having seen him eventually link up with Hatton, the former world title challenger and younger brother of Ricky.

“I only had eight amateur fights,” said former All Hallows and Our Lady’s High School pupil Chambers.

“I had my first amateur fight at about 20, I’d always trained and boxed but never fought competitively.

“I had six fights at that point fairly quickly.

“Then I moved and had a few years off while I had a couple of kids, before I started getting back into it.

“I had a couple of amateur fights with Hyde and District ABC and then I used to go sparring at Matthew Hatton’s gym.

“He just kept asking my coach if I wanted to turn over because he would be happy to sign me up.

“I won all my amateur fights and eventually I just thought I’d do better in the professional game.”