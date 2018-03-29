Beting column: Joshua’s big night can be glorious

Valuebet’s Joe Whitaker takes a look at this weekend’s Joshua-Parker fight, Matty Clarkson’s Guild Hall return and racing

It’s fight night once again in Cardiff on Saturday as Anthony Joshua enters the ring with the dangerous Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

The betting strongly suggests Joshua will win, with him being available to back at around 1/5! Is he such a sure thing however?

I feel he his myself and as I normally do, I agree with the bookies odds makers here.

He got rocked by possibly one of the greatest heavyweights technique wise we have ever seen in Wladimir Klitschko last year and yet still came back to win a spectacular.

Klitschko was a lot older yes but still in great condition and I just feel Parker doesn’t bring anywhere near the same quality to the table.

Joshua is coming in lighter than he did for the fight against Wladimir and this shows to me they have worked on a weakness they felt he had that night.

Was he lacking a touch of mobility in being the heaviest he ever fought at? Or do they feel Parker is more explosive than anyone he has come up against, and they want his feet moving quicker.

This to me hints they may not be looking for an early finish to the proceedings, and will be content to use Anthony’s conditioning to go down the stretch if needs be.

This brings to me my nap for the fight, Joshua to win in rounds 9-10 available at 6/1. It is heavyweight boxing though and both fighters will always have a punchers chance, look at Rahman against Lewis.

If you want to watch the fight for pure entertainment, the bet Either fighter to be stopped in rounds 7-9 at 5/2 could be worthwhile backing.

Whilst on boxing it would be wrong for me not to mention the local action in the Guild Hall on Saturday night.

Preston fighter Matty Clarkson returns to the ring after nearly three and half years out. His fight against Travis Dickinson wasn’t one you could easily forget and the domestic light heavy scene is quite tasty currently.

It would be great to see Matty back mixing it amongst them. Good luck Matty!

The biggest race of the Easter weekend looks set to be The Roseberry Handicap at Kempton over 1m2f. Look out for William Knight’s ARAB MOON with proven form over the course and distance, ridden by the experienced Luke Morris.

More local to home at Haydock, I fancy the chances of Pam Sly’s ALL MY LOVE in the Mares Handicap Hurdle at 3.50. A decent second to Potters Midnight in the Silver Cup at Fakenham last time out, she was slightly unlucky in running and can gain revenge at Haydock.

For anyone wanting a daily tipping service look at Simon’s Tips on Twitter and set your alerts to chime when he comes up with them throughout the day.

A free service to use, he really can give the bookies a good bashing on the horses! I check them everyday to make sure not too many of them are sliding over my own counter!

Have a great Easter weekend folks and as always, keep it fun! Joe