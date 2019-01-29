Anthony Fowler v Scott Fitzgerald date, venue, TV channel, fight card, odds, ticket information and all you need to know ahead of the big fight

Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald meets Anthony Fowler in the biggest fight of his career in March.

The pair have gone from Commonwealth Games gold medallists and GB team-mates to bitter domestic rivals in recent months.

Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald go head-to-head. Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom

Find out all you need to know ahead of the big fight below.

When is the fight?

The eagerly-anticipated super-welterweight clash will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 30.

What is on the line?

Scott Fitzgerald is unbeaten in 11 professional fights

Plenty of pride and bragging rights, the pair having both won gold in Glasgow in 2014 before the relations between the former GB Boxing team-mates turned sour in recent months. The man who comes out on top is also slated to move straight into another big fight, British champion Ted Cheeseman a likely opponent despite his defeat to European ruler Sergio Garcia on February 2.

What have the fighters had to say?

Anthony Fowler: “I am a level above Scott, I know that for a fact. I always have been. As soon as I was an amateur I was better than Scott and under Dave Coldwell I have just gone to the next level again.I’ll be fully prepared and whatever Scott does I’ve got an answer for. I am just a bigger, better, stronger fighter. Five rounds... he’s going to fall.”

Scott Fitzgerald: “It’s a fight that I’m really looking forward to. I always knew this fight was going to happen. I’m the underdog going into this fight which is fine by me. I feel like I’ve turned 27 and finally grown up. Every day I’m doing what has to be done and that’s not just in the gym, I’m coming home and eating the right things and enjoying doing it because I don’t want to lose this fight. I want to win it and I know I can win it.”

Anthony Fowler will be the home favourite on the night. Picture: Getty Images

What channel is it on?

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and streaming service DAZN in the US.

Who else is on the card?

The Matchroom Boxing card in Liverpool is headlined by home favourite and former world champion Liam Smith’s meeting with Sam Eggington at super-welterweight. Elsewhere Joe Hughes and Robbie Davies Jnr meet for the European and British super-lightweight titles and Liverpudlian heavyweight David Price is in action.

How do I buy tickets?

They can be purchased from Fitzgerald directly by contacting ScottFitz91 on Twitter and Instagram. Tickets are priced £40, £60, £100 and £200.

Who is the favourite?

Fowler 1/7

Fitzgerald 4/1

Draw 25/1