Bookies favourites to become West Bromwich Albion manager

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made Preston North End boss Alex Neil their No.1 target to be the new manager at The Hawthorns.

Neil has emerged as Albion's No.1 choice to fill their head coach vacancy and the Midlands outfit reportedly want him ahead of the play-offs. But who else is in the frame for the job, according to the bookies?

1. Alex Neil Odds 1/5

2. Sam Allardyce Odds 7/2

3. James Shan Odds 17/2

4. Gary Rowett Odds 22/1

