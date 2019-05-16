Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson bowls Lancashire to the verge of Northants victory

Blackpool’s Richard Gleeson took 10 wickets in a match for the first time in his career to leave Lancashire on the verge of victory in their Division Two match against Northamptonshire.

Having posted 415 in their first innings, a lead of 185, Northants were bowled out for 200, with Gleeson finishing with 10-113 against his former club, leaving Lancashire needing 16 to win on the final day.

Gleeson said: “I’ve never had a 10-for before, so I’m hugely proud and very happy that I don’t have to do any bowling tomorrow. I didn’t bowl very well before tea, so I decided to try a little bit of short stuff to get the batsman’s feet not moving quite as much. It came out nicely and the plan worked.

“Northamptonshire found me. They gave me the opportunity to play first-class cricket and I owe my career to them. If it hadn’t been for them I could still be working for the cricket board here.

“So it was a bit strange playing against them.”

The first session of the day was dominated by Lancashire’s batsmen.

Tom Bailey struck a career-best 68, then after lunch Dane Vilas became the fifth Lancashire batsman to be dismissed in the 90s this season when he aimed to clip Luke Wood, through the leg side but only gave the bowler a return catch and was out for 97.

Wood completed a five-wicket haul four overs later when he had Graham Onions caught for eight.

Trailing by 185, Northamptonshire needed a solid start to give them a good chance of saving the game but they did not get it.

Lancashire made good use of the new ball to reduce the visitors to 87-4 before Rob Keogh and Josh Cobb put on 53 for the fifth wicket. However Gleeson dismissed both batsmen in successive overs and then bowled Rob Newton and Craig Overton.

Lancashire claimed the extra half-hour in the hope of achieving a three-day win and Liam Livingstone dismissed Wood and Ben Sanderson in successive overs but there was no time left for the home side to begin their innings.